SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $130.68 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $119.13 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

