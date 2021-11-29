Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 501.9% in November

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 501.9% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $20.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

