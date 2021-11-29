Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

