Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $252.71 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

