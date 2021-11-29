Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,552 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.