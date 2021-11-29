Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $249.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average is $267.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of -290.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.