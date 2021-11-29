Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

