Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $113.53 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.87 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

