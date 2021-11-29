Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 10,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,010,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,920,851.94.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$5,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$72.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.