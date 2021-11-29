Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.