Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

