Brokerages Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Target Price at $12.51

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,961,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.61 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

