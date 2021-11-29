Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.45. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTE. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of ESTE opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

