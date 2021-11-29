Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Price Target at C$12.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 192.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.37. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.08 and a one year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

