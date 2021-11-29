Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Price Target at C$12.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.
CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of CTS stock opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 192.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.37. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.08 and a one year high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Further Reading: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.