Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

