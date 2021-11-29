Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,216 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

COLL stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

