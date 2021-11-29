Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,135 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESSA. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $508,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

