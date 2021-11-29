SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stake Lessened by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

