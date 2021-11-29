Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

