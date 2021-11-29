Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,292 shares of company stock worth $748,477 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRDX opened at $45.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a P/E ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

