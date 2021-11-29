Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

