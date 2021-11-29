Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.50 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

