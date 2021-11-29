Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $525,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $637,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

