Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $483,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $100.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

