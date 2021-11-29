Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 457,950 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.34% of Lamb Weston worth $156,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,107,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of LW opened at $52.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

