The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.