Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.98 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $54.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

