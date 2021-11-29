Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OC opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

