Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.96% of Capital Bancorp worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $202,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $241,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $116,654.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

