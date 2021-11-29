Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,683 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

