Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $1 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.3% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 70,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

