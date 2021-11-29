Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 804,280 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804,280 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

