Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 114 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI opened at $268.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.31. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,424. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.