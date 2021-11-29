Financial Review: Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) & NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Evotec alerts:

This table compares Evotec and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81% NGM Biopharmaceuticals -157.90% -34.43% -30.02%

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evotec and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $572.16 million 13.25 $7.14 million N/A N/A NGM Biopharmaceuticals $87.37 million 16.23 -$102.49 million ($1.61) -11.39

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evotec and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 2 1 0 2.33 NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 95.08%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evotec.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats Evotec on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4. The company was founded by Jin-Long Chen on December 20, 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.