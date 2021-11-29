Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 604.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,215,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

HTAB stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.