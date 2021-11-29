Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 201 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.57 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

