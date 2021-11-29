Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 133 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of RHS opened at $158.81 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $146.90 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.96.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.