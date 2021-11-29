Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 817 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:AFG opened at $139.08 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

