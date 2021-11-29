Comerica Bank Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after buying an additional 4,128,140 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,806,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,885,000 after buying an additional 3,147,905 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $9,559,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,301,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,396,000 after buying an additional 81,324 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,979,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.