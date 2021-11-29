Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,075 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,877,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

