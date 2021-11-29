Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $5.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

