Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $5.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Telecom Italia
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.