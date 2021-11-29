TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TMVWY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.