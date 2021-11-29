Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Terumo has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

