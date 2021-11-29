Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

MDWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis reduced their target price on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

