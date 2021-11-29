Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,489 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 354,108 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 96,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,887,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAXR opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

