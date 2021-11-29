Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

