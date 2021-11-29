International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 138.08 ($1.80) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.66. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.