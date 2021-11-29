Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

