International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 137.74 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

