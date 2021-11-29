Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $47.49 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

